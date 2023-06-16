Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,479.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $197.54 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

