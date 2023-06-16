Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

SEEMF remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,599. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.