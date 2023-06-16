Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
SEEMF remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,599. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
