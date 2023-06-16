SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SLQT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 874,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. SelectQuote has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other SelectQuote news, President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond F. Weldon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,081.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,848,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,918 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

