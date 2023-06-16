Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Semantix from $1.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Semantix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semantix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Semantix in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semantix in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semantix by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Semantix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Semantix Stock Performance

STIX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Semantix has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Semantix will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semantix

(Get Rating)

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.