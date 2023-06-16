Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNRH remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
Read More
