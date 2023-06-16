Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

SGHIY remained flat at $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Shanghai Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.