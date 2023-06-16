Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.08.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.