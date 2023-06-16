Shearwater Capital LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $125.46. 3,671,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

