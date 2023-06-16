Shearwater Capital LLC Grows Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,764,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

