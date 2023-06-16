Shearwater Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 96,054 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 510.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,407.3% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. 3,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,185. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.