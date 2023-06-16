Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

