Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

