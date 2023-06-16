Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

