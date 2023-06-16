Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

USB opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

