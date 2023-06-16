Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $5.53 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

