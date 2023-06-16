Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 116,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.