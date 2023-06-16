Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Acas LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

