Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 3,500

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($41.29) to GBX 3,500 ($43.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.41) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.37) to GBX 2,854 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.85) to GBX 2,405 ($30.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,894 ($36.21).

SHEL traded up GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,336.19 ($29.23). The stock had a trading volume of 29,124,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The company has a market capitalization of £159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,388.12. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.70).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

