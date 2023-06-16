Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 117,385 shares.The stock last traded at $20.13 and had previously closed at $20.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $994.95 million, a P/E ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.