Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rises By 57.9%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 5,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,295. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

