Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Grows By 30.6%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Alvotech Stock Up 13.6 %

ALVOW opened at $1.25 on Friday. Alvotech has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alvotech by 1,430.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 56.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

