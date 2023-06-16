Short Interest in Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW) Increases By 37.2%

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Apexigen Trading Up 23.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGNW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Apexigen has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apexigen stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Apexigen Company Profile

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

