Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Drops By 33.3%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollomics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLMW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.
