Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Drops By 30.2%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

