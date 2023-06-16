Short Interest in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Decreases By 20.7%

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,180.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,060,000 after buying an additional 3,975,289 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 764,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

