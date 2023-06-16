Short Interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Expands By 22.4%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $895,000.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.