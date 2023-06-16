Short Interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Expands By 22.4%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $895,000.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
