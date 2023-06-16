Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expands By 32.4%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 1,652,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,988. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

