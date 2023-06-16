Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Declines By 66.7%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 34,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

(Get Rating)

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

