Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Expands By 28.7%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Benchmark Metals Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 7,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
About Benchmark Metals
