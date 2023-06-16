Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Grows By 53.0%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 680,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,872. biote has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $418.41 million, a P/E ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.85. biote had a net margin of 56.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in biote in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in biote by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in biote by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in biote by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 500,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Further Reading

