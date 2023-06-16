Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Increases By 36.0%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BIVI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 181,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at $134,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $95,988. Insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIVI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

