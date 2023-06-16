Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Grows By 45.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.8 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $32.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bouygues has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $36.30.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

