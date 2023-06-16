Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Expands By 14.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

