Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Increases By 43.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

Shares of BHLL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

