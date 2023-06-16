Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Declines By 18.2%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

CARS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,457. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

