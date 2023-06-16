Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Expands By 30.4%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 260,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ CVCO traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $277.47. 77,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.68. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
Featured Stories
