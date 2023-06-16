Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Expands By 30.4%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 260,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $277.47. 77,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.68. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $378,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

