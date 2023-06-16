Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Rises By 57.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 386.5 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRGGF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

