Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 31.6%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.