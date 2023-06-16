Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 31.6%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

