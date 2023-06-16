Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expands By 91.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 316,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.