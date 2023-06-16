Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expands By 91.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 316,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
