Short Interest in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Expands By 50.0%

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Stock Up 54.7 %

CPAAW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Conyers Park III Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,089 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conyers Park III Acquisition were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

