Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Declines By 25.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CWGL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.