Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Declines By 25.0%

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CWGL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

