Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Increases By 60.9%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Down 30.0 %

DHCAW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. DHC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DHC Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

