Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 24.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 263,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,879. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.40.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

