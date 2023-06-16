Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 24.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 263,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,879. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.40.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
