Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rises By 55.3%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,310,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of EOSE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,262,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.47.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.