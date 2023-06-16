Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rises By 55.3%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,310,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,262,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.47.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.