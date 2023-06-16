Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Increases By 64.3%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance
ERNA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 5,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Eterna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.16.
