Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Drops By 47.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SRET stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 48,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,829. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.