Short Interest in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Decreases By 45.2%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of GHI opened at $15.83 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.06. The stock has a market cap of $359.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 64.62% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.60%.

GHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

