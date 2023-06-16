Short Interest in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Grows By 59.6%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

HTCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 25,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.63. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,824,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,829,463.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 198,098 shares of company stock valued at $271,701 over the last three months. 59.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

