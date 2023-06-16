Short Interest in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Expands By 60.0%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

HNNAZ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

