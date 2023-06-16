Short Interest in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Decreases By 44.5%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imunon during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Stock Performance

IMNN stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Imunon has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Imunon had a negative net margin of 7,179.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

